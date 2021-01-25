The acting U.S Ambassador to South Sudan has called for more investment in education sector to allow children have access to the service.

The call comes as the world commemorates the International Day of Education—an annual global observance day held on January 24 dedicated to education.

Speaking on the Dawn show, Haven Cruz-Hubbard said every child in South Sudan should remain in school.

“It is very important for the government and non-state actors to invest in education and to provide a conducive environment for children to learn and remain in school,” Cruz-Hubbard stated.

“It is better than South Sudan can realize its four development have potential.”

The global theme for this year is “Recover and Revitalize Education for the COVID-19 Generation.”

Education activists have often complained of underfunding to the sector.

In October last year, the chairperson of the education committee at the yet-to-be reconstituted parliament said the education sector should be allocated 10 percent of the national budget as required by law.

In 2018, UNICEF said more than two million children, or over 70 per cent, are out of school in South Sudan, putting at risk their futures and the future of the country.

Some of the out-of-school children are living in pastoral communities, moving with their cattle and are not able to attend regular classes.

The largest group of out-of-school children in South Sudan are girls. Poverty, child marriage and cultural and religious views all hinder girls’ education.

According to the General Education Act of 2012, basic education “must be free and compulsory” to all children in the country.

“We look forward to continuing work together in expanding access in quality education services for girls, boys and youth in South Sudan,” he added.

