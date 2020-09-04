US embassy urges parties to silence the guns

The embassy of the United States in Juba has called on the parties in the country to silence the guns in South Sudan.

This is according to the US embassy press statements on Friday.

It stated that the recent spread of fighting is interfering with the ability to deliver humanitarian aid to the needy.

“The recent spread of fighting encouraged by these bad actors is now interfering with the ability to deliver humanitarian aid and assistance to help the most vulnerable of your citizens with deliveries of food, shelters, medical supplies, where it is urgently needed.”

“It does not matter if you are a soldier or civilian, and what state or tribe you are from; All parties – whether signatories to peace agreements and the Rome accords or not – share equal responsibility for stopping the fighting,” the statement said.

“The people of South Sudan, your brothers, and sisters, mothers and fathers, friends and neighbors have already suffered terribly and over many years because of irresponsible actors with agendas designed to advance personal goals.”

“…. rather than those that advance the well-being of their nation, continue to encourage the use of firearms to destabilize the peace process and terrorize the public.”

The statement called on the government to reflect all needed services in the national budget.

“All of these services are the responsibility of a government to its people and should be clearly reflected in a national budget that is transparent and free for all to see.”

“Floods, locusts, and disease; there are enough natural disasters plaguing the suffering people of South Sudan.”

“… without adding the plague of greed, and short-sightedness of the individuals who hold power and may have forgotten what it was like not to know from where their next meal would come.”

The Embassy says great power comes great responsibility and accountability.

“For those of you who have accepted to become leaders, it is time to lead more and to take less; it is time to be responsible and exercise control over those over which you have influence.”

“It is time to silence the sound of gunfire so that the words of peace, reconciliation, and nation-building can be heard loudly and clearly throughout your great country.”