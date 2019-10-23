US Senators pass bipartisan resolution on South Sudan

The Senate in the United States has introduced a bipartisan resolution in support of the peace process in South Sudan.

The resolution was presented on Tuesday by four U.S. Senators; Chris Coons, Johnny Isakson, Dick Durbin, and Todd Young.

This follows a meeting of the UN Security Council and parties to the revitalized peace agreement in Juba, South Sudan over the weekend.

President Salva Kiir and Dr. Riek Machar disagreed over the timeline of the formation of the Transitional Government of National Unity.

The peace parties shall form a coalition government on 12 November, according to the 2018 revitalized peace agreement.

But Dr. Riek Machar insists that key provisions in the security arrangements must first be implemented before the establishment of the new government.

These include unified army, police and national security.

He expressed fear over the status of the ceasefire -if the government and other parties proceed to form a coalition government.

In their resolution in Washington DC, Democrat and Republican senators said: “as important discussions within the [South Sudan] continue, all of the relevant political actors should feel secure in their ability to participate in [the] transition.”

The Senators said they support the South Sudanese people and their efforts to secure a “democratic transition.”

“With the introduction of this resolution, we are expressing our continued support for the people of South Sudan,” partially reads a statement by Senator Coons.

They called on the leaders to keep the momentum going to strengthen the fragile peace that exists in South Sudan.

“The lives and livelihoods of the people depend on it,” said Senator Chris Coons, adding that the leaders should work towards a stable future.

“It is time to put that war in South Sudan’s rearview mirror and build toward a stable future.”

The US lawmakers said the bipartisan resolution will support South Sudan’s peace process and its efforts to transition to democratic rule.

“We encourage all parties within South Sudan to provide a secure environment to resolve outstanding political issues and make demonstrable progress toward creating lasting peace,” said Senator Johnny Isakson.