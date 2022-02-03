USAID, Luol Deng Foundation to launch youth camp activities

The U.S. development agency, USAID has announced plans to launch a youth camp for sports activities to strengthen social cohesion among communities in South Sudan.



The new initiative – in collaboration with the Luol Deng Foundation – is expected to develop life skills, and increase resilience among South Sudanese youth aged 13-29.

In a statement seen by Eye Radio last evening, the USAID said the activity, which will be conducted through two residential camps, will teach youth basketball alongside critical life skills such as conflict prevention, mediation, and healthy habits to raise awareness about harmful social issues.

This includes gender-based violence and encourages youth to seek ways to create positive change in their communities.

“Sports build shared identity and fellowship among diverse communities, through shared experiences, empowering youth from conflict-affected communities to build positive relationships and space for dialogue,” Haven Cruz-Hubbard, the USAID South Sudan Mission Director said.

The USAID further said it will soon call for applications from interested youth participants through radio and other means.

Participants will be selected through a competitive process.

The youth camp activity will be implemented by the Luol Deng Foundation, a South Sudanese non-profit organization that uses basketball and education as tools to give hope to all South Sudanese in Africa and around the world.

The US government is the biggest humanitarian donor of South Sudan.

Last month, it announced more funding to improve access to clean water and sanitation services in some poorest and isolated counties in South Sudan.

The five-year contract signed between the U.S. Agency for International Development with DT Global is aimed at expanding equitable and sustainable access to water, sanitation, and hygiene in 13 counties in South Sudan.

The counties include, Kapoeta North and Budi counties in Eastern Equatoria State, Akobo, Duk, Pibor, and Uror counties in Jonglei State, Leer, Mayendit, and Panyijar counties in Unity State.

Others are Baliet and Ulang counties in Upper Nile State and Jur River and Wau counties in Western Bahr-el Ghazal.