13th February 2019
Use radio to promote dialogue – UN chief

Author : Memoscar Lasuba | Published: 9 hours ago

UN Secretary General, António Guterres visiting a refugee camp in Uganda. PHOTO//Twitter @antonioguterres

The United Nations Secretary General has called on member states to use radio to promote dialogue and tolerance.

In his message for the World Radio Day, Mr Antonio Guterres says “radio is a powerful tool for passing vital information and creating awareness” among people.

He calls  on the world citizens to recognise the importance of radio, saying it provides an interactive platform for people to air their views.

The day is celebrated annually on the 13th  of January.

South Sudan, the 193rd member of the United Nations, was admitted in 2011.

 

