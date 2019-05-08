Use the peace funds as intended to attract international donors –Troika, EU

The Troika and European Union are calling on peace parties to create clear mechanisms on how they spend peace funds for better implementation of the extended pre-transitional period.

Some civil society organizations have been accusing the government and opposition leaders of spending money on hotel accommodation and luxurious cars.

However, NPTC tasked with implementing activities of the pre-transitional activities, says it lucks the funds to do its work.

Lars Anderson is the Norway ambassador to South Sudan.

He says the TROIKA acknowledges the 100 million dollars the government pledged recently.

However, the funds should be spent transparently in order to create trust between the international community and the government of South Sudan.

He was speaking during the 67th extra-ordinary session of IGAD council of Ministers meeting in Juba yesterday.

“We welcome the pledge from the South Sudan government to make available an additional 100 million dollars to expedite the implementation of the pending tasks. The government’s ability to actually provide the funds to implement the peace agreement is a crucial task of its political will to stand by its commitment.”

Frances Collin, the European Union Deputy Ambassador stressed that the peace funds must be used as budgeted for and made public for South Sudanese to view their expenditures.

“The 100 million pledged by the incumbent transitional government of National Unity is welcomed too, in order to further gain the trust and confidence of the international partners. The criteria for management and disbursement of this money is very crucial.”

France Collin also said that Troika hopes the funds will be deposited in an account that is credible for information and reviewed by the citizens of South Sudan and that the disbursement will be defined by clear budgetary procedures in line with international standards.