16th April 2020
Home  |  National News | News | Politics   |   Veteran politician Edward Lino dies

Veteran politician Edward Lino dies

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 12 hours ago

Edward Lino Abyei. File Photo

Veteran South Sudanese politician Edward Abyei Lino has passed on in India after a long illness.

The former SPLM leader died on Wednesday in the Indian city of Bangalore after a long illness, family sources say.

He was 74.

The leader of the National Democratic Movement, Dr. Lam Akol twitted; “A great patriot and an icon of the liberation struggle, Cde Edward Abyei Lino, has fallen after a long struggle with illness.”

Dr. Lam added that late Edward Lino leaves behind an immaculate record of self-denial, compassion, and clarity of vision.

Prior to the South Sudanese civil war, Before 2013, Lino was the South Sudanese Co-Chair of the Abyei Joint Oversight Committee.

He was also the chairperson of South Sudan’s ruling Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM) in Abyei.

After 2013, Abyei joined the main armed opposition group, SPLM-IO, led by Dr. Riek Machar Teny, who is now the First Vice President.

