25th November 2021
Health | News

Veteran SPLA general, Michael Chot dies in Juba IDPs camp

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 4 hours ago

Flag of the South Sudan People Defense Forces. Courtesy

A veteran SPLA general, Michael Chot Lual Deng, who hailed from greater Akobo has succumbed to an illness at a Juba IDP camp.

His cousin Tut Lam told Eye Radio that the 73-year-old passed on Tuesday night following a long illness.

Tut Lam says late General Chot had been suffering from chronic ulcers for quite some time before he died.

The deceased was among soldiers who joined Kerubino Kuanyin and William Nyon Bany in 1983 in Ayod and rebelled against the Khartoum regime.

He had first defected from the Sudanese armed forces in 1973.

According to Lam, General Chot was the first SPLA commander who captured Nasir from Sudanese armed forces in 1989.

“This man was 73 years old, and he was a veteran soldier since the time of the former president of Sudan by then, Jaafar Nimeri where he served as a presidential guard,” Tut Lam said.

“He rebelled in 1983 and joined SPLA Division 104 and 105 in Bor of Jonglei together with Kerubino Kuanyin Bol in the rank of sergeant. Since that time he has been in SPLA since 2005. Till his death, he was a Bridger General.”

He is survived by three girls and four boys.

