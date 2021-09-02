VP Nyadeng to lead S. Sudan delegation to 76th UN General Assembly in New York

President Salva Kiir has delegated Vice President in-charge of the Gender and Youth Cluster Rebecca Nyandeng to lead South Sudan’s delegation to the 76th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

The event will take place this month.

President Kiir last addressed the world policymaking body in September 2014.

This is the first time a woman will represent South Sudan at the general assembly.

Nyandeng is expected to address the world leaders on the current implementation of the revitalized peace agreement.

This include the establishment of the new unity government, reconstitution of the transitional national legislature, security and economy among others.

The Vice President will be accompanied to New York by senior government officials.

“This one is to represent South Sudan in the 76th United Nations General Assembly. We are going to represent South Sudan, this is the first time for me to be there to represent my country,” said VP Nyandeng.

“We are going at a critical time where Covid-19 is also hindering a lot of things. I want the people of South Sudan to pray for us, so that it is a successful mission because we are going to represent them and on top of it, we are going to represent our President.”

The two weeks session of the UN General Assembly will start on 14 September 2021.

In 2019, the then First Vice President, Taban Deng Gai represented South Sudan at the 74th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

The UN General Assembly is the main policy-making organ of the Organization.

Comprising all Member States, it provides a unique forum for multilateral discussion of the full spectrum of international issues covered by the Charter of the United Nations.

Each of the 193 Member States of the United Nations has an equal vote.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Yei denies ‘crackdown’ on civil society organizations Previous Post