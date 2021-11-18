VP Nyandeng orders probe into NSS attacks on disabled people

On Tuesday, the Chairman of the visually impaired persons in Central Equatoria State, accused the national security personnel of beating their members who were conducting a mobility training at Buluk area in Juba.

According to Robert Ladu, at least twenty visually impaired persons were assaulted by armed security on Monday.

Ladu said the incident was carried out by seven members of the national security service driving a Land Cruiser pickup Number 014.

The alleged national security personnel are said to have been given the order by the director-general, Peter Doctor Agai, at the Ministry of Gender, Child and Social Welfare Central Equatoria State.

The alleged individuals were severely beaten using the grip of the gun’s butt.

Stephen Dhieu, the Director General of People Living with disabilities in the Office of the Vice President, Rebecca Nyandeng describes the incident as tragic.

“We are alarmed by this tragic incident. We do not expect security personnel to beat up persons with disabilities in their premises. We are going for a fact-finding,” Stephen said.

“They say five of them are badly injured. So we want to see the facts with our own eyes. Where there is need for investigations, we will do it. Then where there is need for action, we do it as a committee.”

The three member committee tasked with the investigations are; Afaf Ismail, a lawyer by profession, Elizabeth Chadai and Stephen Dhieu, the Director General of People with disabilities in the Office of the Vice President.