Warrap State gets 45 government appointees

President Salva Kiir has appointed 45 officials into the Warrap State government.

Those appointed from various parties to the revitalized peace deal will assist governor Aleu Ayieny Aleu in implementing the revitalized peace deal at the local government levels.

In the decree issued Monday evening, President Kiir reconstituted and appointed State Advisors, State Ministers, Members of State Independent Commissions, and County Commissioners for the state bordering Sudan.

They are as follows:

State Ministers

Akech Tong Aleu – Minister of Cabinet Affairs – SPLM-ITGoNU Kuot Deng Kuot Thiech – Minister of Parliamentary and Legal Affairs – SPLM-ITGoNU Ring Deng Ajing – Minister of Information and Communication – SPLM-ITGoNU Agok Ayar Chieny – Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports – SPLM-ITGoNU Dr. Jong Anthony Deng – Minister of Trade and Industry – SPLM-ITGoNU Chol Victor Bol – Minister of Roads and Bridges – SPLM-ITGoNU Maluk Lual Wol – Minister of Labour, Public Services and Human Resource Development – SPLM-ITGoNU Abak Yol Madut – Minister of Health – SPLM/ITGONU Ater Kuei Thiep – Minister of General Education and Instruction – SPLM-ITGoNU Peter Madol Mangong – Minister of Local Government and Law Enforcement – SPLM-IO Piol Wuoi Ariath Akot – Minister of Peace Building – SPLM-IO Juliana Luka Madira – Minister of Animal Resources, Fisheries and Tourism – SPLM-IO Chuor Aguek Chuor Aguek – Minister of Housing, Lands and Public Utilities – SPLM-IO Akol Madut Tong Deng – Minister of Gender, Child and Social Welfare – SPLM-IO Kerubino Akech Kuanyin – Minister of Agriculture, Environment and Forestry – SSOA John Deng Madut Majok – Minister of Cooperatives and Rural Development – SSOA Manut Chol Akoon – Minister of Finance and Investment – OPP

County CommissionersÂ

Nalco Angor Malang Angor – Commissioner of Tonj South County – SPLM-ITGoNU Peter Ayom Bol Kuot – Commissioner of Gogrial East County – SPLM-ITGoNU Kuol Akoon Kuol – Commissioner of Tonj North County – SPLM-ITGoNU John Deng Kok Chan – Commissioner of East County – SPLM-IO Deng Tong Goch – Commissioner of Twic County – SPLM-IO Victor Wek Koor Aru – Commissioner of Gogrial West County – SSOA

State Advisors

Garang Mabil Deng – Advisor for Peace and Security – SPLM-ITGoNU John Mayen Akon – Advisor for Gender, Child and Social Welfare – National Agenda-ITGoNU Malong Chan Deng – Advisor for Economic Affairs – National Agenda-ITGoNU Justice Jadala Deng Ring – Advisor for Legal Affairs – SPLM-IO Akiech Atak Gong – Advisor for Human Rights – SSOA

State Independent Commissions

Anti-Corruption Commission

Dr. Thomas Maduot Majak – Chairperson of Anti-corruption Commission – SSOA Teresa Awien Daal – Deputy Chairperson of Anti-corruption Commission – SPLM-ITGoNU Makur Abur Anei – Member, Anti-corruption Commission – SPLM-IO

Relief and Rehabilitation Commission

Majok Malok Agok – Deputy Chairperson of Relief and Rehabilitation Commission – SPLM-IO Angelo Madut Majok – Member, Relief and Rehabilitation Commission – SSOA Bona Atem Thuch – Member, Relief and Rehabilitation Commission – National Agenda-ITGoNU Benjamin Anyar Mabior – Member, Relief and Rehabilitation Commission – SPLM-ITGoNU

Human Rights Commission

Riak Madut Angok – Chairperson for Human Rights Commission – National Agenda-ITGoNU Abraham Mabior Malith – Deputy for Chairperson Human Rights Commission – SSOA Deng Ater Ngardit Thiep – Member, Human Rights Commission – SPLM-IO Gaetano Nyuol Atem Lok – Member, Human Rights Commission – SPLM-ITGoNU William Kuot Kuer – Member, Human Rights Commission – SPLM-ITGoNU

Conflict Resolution and Reconciliation Commission

John Aggrey Lok – Chairperson for Conflict Resolution and Reconciliation Commission – SPLM-ITGoNU Diom Deng Cyerdit – Deputy Chairperson of Conflict Resolution and Reconciliation Commission – SPLM-IO Ngang Marol – Member, Conflict Resolution and Reconciliation Commission – SPLM-ITGoNU Lual Ater Dut – Member, Conflict Resolution and Reconciliation Commission – SSOA Martin Babuang Kuer – Member, Conflict Resolution and Reconciliation Commission – National Agenda-ITGoNU

