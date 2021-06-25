Warrap state governor calls for ‘Wunlit II’ peace conference

The governor of Warrap state has proposed the revival of the Wunlit peace conference between the communities of Lakes, Unity, and Warrap states.

Aleu Ayieny Aleu believes this will help in reducing tensions and cross-boundary clashes characterized by killings, displacements, and destruction of property.

The Wunlit Peace and Reconciliation Conference was organized in February 1999 between the Dinka and the Nuer communities.

It is considered the most prominent example of a people-to-people peace process that addressed cattle raiding, looting, abductions of children and women, and targeted killings of civilians.

The conference was named after Wunlit, the village where it was held in eastern Tonj in Warrap state.

In his meeting with the First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar, Thursday, in Juba, Governor Aleu Ayieny urged him to consider the proposal.

“We covered the interstate relations especially between Bentiu and Warrap, and the possibility of the three states, including Lakes coming together to work for peace,” he disclosed.

Aleu decried incidents of cattle rusting and killings -especially at the bordering Counties.

“Wunlit needs to be revived because it is important for communal relations -especially between Bentiu, Lakes, and Warrap. It was very instrumental in bringing peace to South Sudan.”

Warrap, Unity and Lakes states have been experiencing waves of communal violence, mainly fueled by revenge attacks, cattle raiding, and banditry.

Armed youth from the restive States continue to possess firearms.

