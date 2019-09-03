Wau health workers accuse management of corruption

Several health workers at the Wau Teaching Hospital say some senior officials at the public health facility are trying to swindle them out of their allowances.

After about 4 months of delayed payment, the money was availed to the management last week.

However, some workers say the office of the director-general has declined to issue the money over unsatisfactory reasons.

As a result, they have been camping at the premises, demanding their motivational cash provided for by a humanitarian organization, CORDAID.

Some of them caught up with Eye Radio in Wau town.

“As a nurse at Wau teaching hospital, when the incentives of the organization was availed, i was told my name was not on the pay sheet. But when they produced the pay sheet with the names of those on the roster my name was there. I had three months of arrears and i ended up not finding my name.”

“The issue is clear, when the money of the organization for four months was finally availed, it was meant to be paid to those who are really working.But as you have seen at this hospital the cleaners, nurses and might wives all were to be paid. But those who are being paid are still receiving gains and what about these people? Where is their right?”

“I was told that my name was not on the CORDAID list. I don’t know if a person working at the mortuary is not fit to be given this money of CORAID? Now I have a dead body at the mortuary which has been there for 26 days, in this situation, how do I touch this body when I don’t have soap for cleaning?”

“We brought our list in the office of the medical director and he sent us out with the list and told us to go until he calls us. We haven’t received our money until now. I want to know if the pharmacy ward belongs to Wau hospital or not. My message to the administration is that these people who are here belong to the hospital.”

When contacted by Eye Radio, Wau teaching hospital administer declined to comment on the accusations.