Wau launches Covid-19 vaccinations

The Ministry of Health has extended Covid-19 vaccinations to Wau town of Western Bahr el Ghazal State.

The state health ministry in collaboration with Health Pooled Fund, World Health Organization, UNICEF, and other health partners launched the exercise yesterday.

It is in a bid to encourage more people to take the jabs as the country continues to fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile neighboring Northern Bahr el Ghazal State announced yesterday that the vaccination campaign against Coronavirus is expected to begin officially today.

This is after a team of medics was dispatched to the Bahr el Ghazal states for a three-day training on handling and administering the vaccines.

The Oxford-Astrazeneca jabs were sent to Northern Bahr el Ghazal State last week.

South Sudan is racing against time as few people are turning up to take the vaccines.

Last month, the government said it will not be able to administer all of the 132,000 doses it received from the COVAX facility due to low uptake and logistical challenges.

It then offered 72, 000 doses to Kenya, remaining with 52,000 doses that it hopes to use before the expiration date on July 18.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter