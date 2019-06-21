Wau MPs summon Minister of Health over Kiir’s donation

Members of the Wau State Legislative Assembly have summoned the state Minister of Health to account for funds donated by the President to the health sector in the area.

The acting speaker of Wau parliament said President Kiir donated 500, 000 South Sudanese pounds during his last trip to greater Bahr el Ghazal in March.

Honorable Viola Alexandra said the funds were meant to support Wau Teaching Hospital, but the minister has allegedly diverted the money elsewhere.

The minister, James Patrice Ibrahim is also said to have auctioned off some vehicles belonging to the hospital.

He was summoned on Monday by the state assembly, but requested for more time to secure the appropriate documents needed to account for how he spent the donation by Kiir.

“The speech of the President was very clear that the money should not be used by the minister, and that the money should be used by those working in the hospital,” Hon. Viola said.

She told Eye Radio that they received reports of partial renovation at Wau hospital using the money given by the President.

“He told us that the ssp 200,000 is for renovating a private ward, and yet the renovation is not there. And he said he has given the balance of ssp 300,000 to the administration of the hospital, but the administration reported to us that they did not receive the money.”

Honorable Viola added that the Minister is also being questioned for removing the Director General of Wau Teaching Hospital using the State Constitutional provision reserved only for the governor.

James Patrice will appear before the parliament on Wednesday next week.