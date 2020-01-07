Wau woman faces arrest for speaking about husband’s detention

The wife to a detained lecturer in Wau State says she is being threatened by security agents for speaking to Eye Radio about her husband’s detention.

Last month, Rose Abui told Eye Radio that her husband Abraham Urayo was detained by national security service in Wau town over allegations of mobilizing opposition forces against returning home.

The teaching assistant at the University of Bhar el-Ghazal was reportedly picked from his house on December 5 last year. He has since remained in detention without charges.

Rose says when she visited her husband last month, the authorities told her they will free him but in vain.

However, she told Eye Radio on Tuesday that she is being threatened with arrest for speaking about her husband’s detention.

“The other day they said they will detain me because now I have become a criminal just like my husband,” Rose said. “They said who told me to go and speak on the radio? They said the security director is the one who said if anyone knows my house then let them come and take me to prison because now I’m just a criminal like my husband.”

The lonely woman says she is ready to be detained for the sake of being close to her husband.

“Right now there is nothing I can do. I will wait and see what they will do. I gave them my number and said if the director issues an order to take me in, let them call me to come and take me in too because I am also tired of visiting my detained husband every morning and evening,” she added.

When contacted by Eye Radio, the Deputy Governor of Wau State Zacharia Joseph Garang said he will comment on the matter later.

A human rights group in Wau State said it is aware of the case, but they will also respond later.