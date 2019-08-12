“We don’t want armed groups by November” -Civil society

The South Sudan Civil Society Forum says it will collaborate with the church to persuade any opposition group that has not signed the revitalized peace agreement to get on board within the next three months.

The activists say having armed hold-out groups in the country could threaten the smooth implementation of the transitional period once a government of national unity is formed in November.

So far, the National Salvation Front, led by General Thomas Cirilo and the South Sudan United Front headed by General Paul Malong are the two main armed opposition groups that have failed to participate in the current peace deal.

The Civil Society Forum on Monday launched the 90 days countdown to the formation of the Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Jackline Nasiwa, the Executive Director for the Center for Inclusive Governance, Peace and Justice said the civil society groups and the church will form a coalition to engage non-signatories to embrace the agreement within the next three months.

“We need to have a conversation, and this should be one of our priorities to ensure we can reach all the forces who are still holding out, to discuss with them our fears and also shape the way for a unified country,” she said.

Jackline added that the absence of the armed groups in the implementation period could encourage some parties to abandon the agreement for personal gains.

“We don’t want to have remnants back in the bushes because even with those who signed the agreement there could be those who are not willing to come back and if they’ll find a breathing ground with those non-signatories,” she said.