9th January 2021
‘We feel like prisoners,’ peace soldiers say of delayed graduation

Author: Jale Richard | Published: 4 hours ago

Some tents sheltering the military trainees at Rejaf. File photo: Woja Emmanuel/Eye Radio.

Some soldiers at military training centres say they feel like prisoners after spending a year at the site without being graduated.

Forces belonging to different parties to the revitalized peace agreement were assembled at various military training centers across the country in January last year.

The forces were trained as part of the unification of opposition and government armies.

Some of them say they completed the training but have not received a word on when they will be graduated and deployed.

The Joint Defense Board—a body tasked with implementing the security arrangements has postponed the graduation of the forces several times.

Over the past year, Eye Radio has reported about challenges facing the training sites, including lack of food and medical supplies.

These challenges have forced some trainees to reportedly desert their camps.

One SPLA-IO General only identified as Samuel describes Rombur Training center where he has lived for one year— as a detention facility.

Last month, the Joint Defense Board said the forces will be graduated in the “coming few months.”

