7th August 2020
WES Governor’s bodyguard killed in a ‘gun accident’

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 1 min ago

The 22-year-old officer was killed inside a vehicle when a colleague's gun went off.

A gun-related incident in Tombura County has left one National Security officer dead and two others injured.

The deceased officer has been identified as a driver of the recently appointed governor of Western Equatoria state.

The late John Moses, 22, is a private in the National Security Services. He was mistakenly killed when a cocked gun went off while in a vehicle.

According to the relative, the young man was among the governor’s convoy that left Yambio for Tombura on a peace mission.

Richard Gaaniko said a colleague travelling in the same Toyota land cruiser-hardtop reportedly mishandled his rifle that unfortunately killed John and wounding other passengers.

“My brother travelled to McCoy to welcome the governor and on the way back to me, as he was driving the Governor’s car, people heard a gunshot…they thought it was a blast from the car tire, but they discovered that my brother  had been shot,” Gaaniko narrated.

The deceased was a father of three; two males and a female.

