W.Lakes governor admits to arresting state SPLM-SG

The governor of Western Lakes has acknowledged that he ordered for the arrest of theState’s SPLM Secretary-General for reportedly “undermining his authority.”

Over the weekend, the family of Chol Dut Ajek revealed to Eye Radio that he was arrested by security personnel in Rumbek town. They alleged Mr. Dut was tortured before being taken away on Saturday night.

Governor John Deng Mamer, without explaining the details of the charges, confirmed his involvement in the arrest of Mr. Dut.

“I arrested this man and I put him in the police station, and after he slept in the police station yesterday morning 24 March at 8 AM his relatives and friends come and demonstrate and they want to use force,” Governor Deng told Eye Radio.

He decried the manner in which the family wanted to release Mr. Dut.

“So I decided to move him from the police station to the national security office so that we can avoid tension and problems.”

He, however, added that the order arrest was made because he believes Dut undermined his authority as SPLM chairman in the state. He declined to explain further.

“I send this report to the SPLM headquarter in Juba. I talked with the Acting Secretary General of the SPLM Jemma Nunu Kumba, that’s why I arrested him and his charges will be known very soon,” Deng added.

The governor said a committee composed of party members in the state has been formed to investigate and draw a conclusion on Chol Dut’s case.

The arrest of the ruling party Secretary in Western Lakes State comes two weeks after the detention of Dut Riak, the Director-General in the state Ministry of Finance over alleged financial misconduct