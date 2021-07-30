WFP receives $3.2 million to supply food-insecure S.Sudanese

The World Food Program has received a donation of 3.2 million US dollars from the government of Japan to support highly food-insecure families in South Sudan.

The contribution was announced in Juba on Thursday.

WFP said it will use the funds to buy approximately 1,700 metric tons of rice from Japan enough to feed more than 40,000 people for four months.

Other staple food items in a WFP food distribution ration include pulses, vegetable oil, and salt.

“This timely contribution will allow WFP to continue to provide life-saving food and nutrition assistance to over 41,000 people in South Sudan, particularly in areas experiencing severe food insecurity during the ongoing lean season,” said WFP’s Deputy Country Director, Adeyinka Badejo.

Since 2011, Japan has contributed $61 million towards WFP’s ongoing food and nutrition assistance for food insecure families in South Sudan.

Japan’s Charge D’affaires in South Sudan, Mitsuhiro Tomaya said in addition to supporting humanitarian work, Japan is also supporting agricultural projects, and supporting eradication of livestock disease.

“Under this context of humanitarian peace development nexus where we continue to dedicate ourselves to resolve agricultural challenges here in South Sudan,” Mr. Tomaya said.

“We will continue to work with WFP to curb these challenges,” he added.

According to the UN food agency, more than 7.2 million people—60 percent of the population in South Sudan face hunger and acute food shortages.

This includes 108,000 people on the brink of famine and 1.4 million children suffering from acute malnutrition.

According to WFP, for it to continue assisting vulnerable people in South Sudan, it requires $265 million for the next six months.