4th November 2021
WFP truck overturns in Mundri West, killing driver

Published: 4 hours ago

WFP truck that overturned, killing driver in Mundri West County on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021 - courtesy

A 35 year old man has died after a truck he was driving overturned along Mundri-Juba road on Tuesday.

 

The deceased, identified as Jamal Morris, was returning to Juba from Tali in Mundri West County after delivering the WFP supplies there.

According to Mundri West Inspector of Traffic Police, the deceased lost control of the truck after hitting a stone…and swerved several times before overturning.

“They first all traveled from Juba to Tali on 28th and they were returning back to Juba on Tuesday. So after reaching between Amadi and Bitti he was involved in an accident where he knocked a stone and the truck overturned and Jamal died on spot,” Major Abraham Tong told Eye Radio on Tuesday.

“The truck belongs to WPF. He [driver] was at speed number 60 and that was the cause of the accident. We sent our traffic personnel to the scene and they took the body to Lui hospital. Now we are waiting for the WFP to come and take the body.”

In March this year, eight people were reportedly killed in a road accident along Juba-Mundri road while transporting the body of the late Henry Faragi to Lui for burial.

Major Abraham Tong, however, advised motorists to drive carefully.

