What the U.S Ambassador told Aweil residents

Author: Koang Pal Chang | Published: 24 hours ago

US Ambassador to South Sudan-Thomas Hushek speaks on Akol Yom FM in Aweil-February 5, 2020 @AkolYom

Ahead of the World Radio Day commemoration, the US Ambassador to South Sudan, Thomas Hushek, travel to Aweil and inaugurated Akol Yam, a local radio station in the town on Wednesday.

The U.S Ambassador said the opening of a new radio station is part of the United States Agency for International Development – USAID – program on the media in South Sudan.

