‘Where is the door-to-door food distribution?’ -Hon. Dharuai

A Member of Parliament has criticized the government for announcing a door-to-door food distribution plan without implementing it.

Last month, the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs stated that it will, in collaboration with the World Food Program, provide food assistance to people at home.

This was in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The virus has affected work and the economy after the government issued preventive measures which include the closure of non-essential businesses and the banning of all social gatherings.

Some members of the public appealed to the government to provide financial assistance to families whose lives have been disrupted by the coronavirus.

Those who spoke to Eye Radio say they are unable to purchase food items, pay bills such as rent and provide for other medical illnesses during the coronavirus pandemic.

Many families say they have had to suspend travels, curtail business activities due to restrictions.

They call on the government to provide them with emergency assistance. Some say they have been living on hand-to-mouth and are currently struggling to make ends meet.

“People lack water in the residential, there is no soap, there is a lack of money,” said one caller to Eye Radio’s Dawn program.

In its plan, the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management publicly said the distribution of food and non-food items will commence within 14 days.

“There will be a food distribution from house to house so that people could be able to get food assistance,” Minister Peter Mayen told SSBC on Monday.

That was on the 30th of March, 2020.

It is nearly a month since Minister Mayen made such proclamation.

Honorable Dharuai Mabor, a member of the national parliament representing Rumbek East County of Lakes state said he has not seen any such distribution exercise taking place.

“The food they talked about is not in the estates. You will not find it in Gudele, Shirikaat, Referendum, Amarat, or in Juba town. We don’t know where this food is being distributed,” said Hon. Dharuai.

This is despite the High-Level Taskforce on coronavirus receiving a $100,000 check from IGAD as financial support against COVID-19.

He called on the government to live up to its promise.

“The COVID-19 taskforce should transparently distribute the food door-door… people are in lockdown, they are not going to hustle either in the market or in any other places,” he added.

Last week, the World Bank allocated $7.6 million to help manage the spread of coronavirus in South Sudan.

Some governments, notably Uganda and Rwandan – have already offered free foodstuffs, electricity, water and cash to its citizens after announcing total lockdown.

The World Health Organization notes that the outbreak of COVID-19 means families are having to cope with disrupted education, family illness and loss of household income.

Under international human rights law, the government of South Sudan has an obligation to protect people’s right to an adequate standard of living, including adequate food and nutrition, the highest attainable standard of health, and social security.

The IMF has said it will make up to $1 trillion available in emergency funding to countries struggling to cope with the economic impact of COVID-19, and it is considering requests from over 90 countries.