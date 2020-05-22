WHO finally congratulates Madagascar for its anti-coronavirus herb

The World Health Organization has sent its congratulations to Madagascar on it efforts in the fight against the corona virus, especially for the discovery of the COVID Organics, a possible herbal remedy.

The President of Madagascar, Andry Rajoelina, stated that WHO declared its support for COVID Organics on Wednesday during a virtual meeting between its Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus.

Rajoelina, who made this known via Twitter, said the United Nations specialized agency on global health expressed its support for the clinical observation of the ‘tonic’ touted as cure for coronavirus.

“WHO will sign a confidentiality clause on the formulation of the #CovidOrganics and will support the clinical observations process in #Africa,” he tweeted.

Successful exchange with @DrTedros who commends #Madagascar’s efforts in the fight against #Covid19.@WHO will sign a confidentiality clause on the formulation of the #CovidOrganics and will support the clinical observations process in #Africa. pic.twitter.com/SCZZRDKheV — Andry Rajoelina (@SE_Rajoelina) May 20, 2020

The Madagascan President said the meeting followed the invitation by WHO to register the drug for clinical trials, adding that his country would prove the effectiveness of the COVID Organics.

Madagascar sent consignments of the herbal drug made from Artemisia annua (sweet wormwood) to African nations.

Initially, the UN health agency refused to approve the discovery, triggering rage among African leaders who accused it rejecting the herb because it is African.

