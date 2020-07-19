WHO records highest single-day global Covid-19 cases

The number of new cases of coronavirus rose by almost 260,000 in 24 hours – the largest single-day increase since the pandemic began, the World Health Organization said on Saturday.

According to the WHO, this is the first time the number of new daily infections has surpassed a quarter of a million.

The biggest increases were in the US, Brazil, India and South Africa.

The global death toll from coronavirus also rose by 7,360 – the largest daily increase since 10 May.

The previous record rise in new confirmed cases was recorded by the WHO just one day earlier.

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus passed 14 million on Saturday, with over 600,000 recorded deaths, according to US-based John Hopkins University.

In East Africa, the number of confirmed cases stood at 18,370 with 7,852 recovered cases and 295 deaths as of Saturday.

Kenya is the worst affected east African country with 12,750 confirmed cases, 4,440 of them have recovered and 225 have died.

On Saturday, South Sudan said its total cases were 2,200 with 180 recoveries and 43 deaths.

In Uganda, authorities said there were 1,062 cumulative cases with 1,023 recoveries and no deaths.

