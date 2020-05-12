Why Dr. James Okuk disagrees with the presidency over allocation of states

A South Sudanese political analyst, Dr. James Okuk examined the current political situation in the country by looking into the disagreement of parties to the revitalized peace agreement on the issue of the state’s allocations.

Last week, the presidency announced that there was a deal on the allocation of the states.

However, the move was rejected by both Dr. Riek Machar, the First Vice President and the leader of SPLM/A-IO, and Dr. Lam Akol, the leader of the National Democratic Movement – NDM and a member of South Sudan Opposition Alliance – SSOA, and some members of the OPP, a party to the peace deal.

Eye Radio Journalist, Emmanuel Akile asked Dr. Okuk whether this is enshrined in the new peace accord, or is it the mandate of the presidency to allocate the states to parties to the peace deal?

Well, the political analyst disagrees with this.

Interview part 1:

Interview part 2: