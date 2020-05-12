12th May 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live
Latest News
Three killed in Yei road ambushDFID calls for support for frontline health workersOfficial tells ‘ignorant’ displaced workers to sue PyramidSouth Sudan lifts air transport banR-JMEC gets new interim chairman
COVID-19 Statistics
ConfirmedRecoveredDeaths
S.Sudan17420
E.Africa1,613
55143
World3,925,879
1,344,120
274,488

You are here: Home  |  Interviews | Peace | Politics | States   |   Why Dr. James Okuk disagrees with the presidency over allocation of states

Why Dr. James Okuk disagrees with the presidency over allocation of states

Author: Emmanuel Akile | Published: 4 hours ago

Political Analyst, Dr. James Okuk speaking to Eye Radio's journalists in the newsroom, November 8, 2019 | Credit | Okot Emmanuel | Eye Radio

A South Sudanese political analyst, Dr. James Okuk examined the current political situation in the country by looking into the disagreement of parties to the revitalized peace agreement on the issue of the state’s allocations.

Last week, the presidency announced that there was a deal on the allocation of the states.

However, the move was rejected by both Dr. Riek Machar, the First Vice President and the leader of SPLM/A-IO, and Dr. Lam Akol, the leader of the National Democratic Movement – NDM and a member of South Sudan Opposition Alliance – SSOA, and some members of the OPP, a party to the peace deal.

Eye Radio Journalist, Emmanuel Akile asked Dr. Okuk whether this is enshrined in the new peace accord, or is it the mandate of the presidency to allocate the states to parties to the peace deal?

Well, the political analyst disagrees with this.

Interview part 1:

Interview part 2:

Currently on air

20:00:00 - 20:30:00

LOD: Dinka

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Kiir replaces army chief 1

Kiir replaces army chief

Published 22 hours ago

Machar rejects “collegial” decision on state allocations 2

Machar rejects “collegial” decision on state allocations

Published Friday, May 8, 2020

SPLM PB calls for compromise over states allocation 3

SPLM PB calls for compromise over states allocation

Published Sunday, May 10, 2020

Presidency has ‘no mandate’ to allocate states – political analyst 4

Presidency has ‘no mandate’ to allocate states – political analyst

Published Monday, May 11, 2020

South Sudan lifts air transport ban 5

South Sudan lifts air transport ban

Published 8 hours ago

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Three killed in Yei road ambush

Published 3 hours ago

Why Dr. James Okuk disagrees with the presidency over allocation of states

Published 4 hours ago

DFID calls for support for frontline health workers

Published 5 hours ago

Official tells ‘ignorant’ displaced workers to sue Pyramid

Published 6 hours ago

South Sudan lifts air transport ban

Published 8 hours ago

R-JMEC gets new interim chairman

Published 10 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
12th May 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.