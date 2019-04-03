3rd April 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   Why Kubi rape case has stalled

Why Kubi rape case has stalled

Authors: Staff Writer | | Published: 4 hours ago

Juba-Nimule road section of Kubi village, Lokiliri County of Jubek State | Louis Berger

The suspects of the Kubi village rape case have not been tried because the accusers are nowhere to be seen, the spokesman of the South Sudan People’s Defense Forces has said.

In 2017, a group of soldiers raped six women at Kubi, approximately 40 kilometers south-east of Juba, along Juba-Nimule road.

Lokiliri County officials reported that the men in uniform also unlawfully detained over 47 youth and chiefs after accusing them of harboring alleged gunmen who had attacked vehicles in the area.

About three weeks later, the army leadership managed to produce three of the four soldiers accused of committing the crimes.

“You cannot appear before a court without someone complaining against you,” Maj.-Gen. Ruai told Eye Radio in an interview.

The accused, Lance Corporal Kenyang Wol Yai, Corporal Deng Geng Geng and Private Mabior Chol Anei, were later paraded before the media in Juba.

Major-General Lul Ruai says the case has stalled since none of the complainant has shown up:

“These people are still in detention, awaiting trials or further appearances based on the complaints of the complainants.”

The case was followed up by the army after clergymen from Jubek State complained about the attack.

The religious leaders, including Archbishop Paul Yugusuk, are yet to comment on the matter.

Currently on air

18:00:00 - 19:00:00

Score-sheet

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Kiir agrees to include Cirilo, Malong in R-ARCSS 1

Kiir agrees to include Cirilo, Malong in R-ARCSS

Published 4 weeks ago

SPLM leadership issues deadline for missing members 2

SPLM leadership issues deadline for missing members

Published 1 month ago

“FVP Taban has no powers to dismiss us”, says dissident MP 3

“FVP Taban has no powers to dismiss us”, says dissident MP

Published 1 month ago

Biar & Kerbino accused of terror, sabotage & crimes against the state 4

Biar & Kerbino accused of terror, sabotage & crimes against the state

Published 2 weeks ago

Dispute over loot leaves army officer dead 5

Dispute over loot leaves army officer dead

Published 1 month ago

Latest StoriesSee all stories

TNLA condemns new crackdown on tinted car windows

Published 2 hours ago

Why Kubi rape case has stalled

Published 4 hours ago

Shearer calls for justice for Kwajina violence victims

Published 5 hours ago

Court martial charges Gen. Stephen Buay of treason

Published 1 day ago

SPLM downplays deadline for missing members

Published 1 day ago

S.Sudan poses threat to US foreign policy – Donald Trump

Published 1 day ago

3rd April 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. eyeRadio is a product of eye Media Limited.