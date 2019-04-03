Why Kubi rape case has stalled

The suspects of the Kubi village rape case have not been tried because the accusers are nowhere to be seen, the spokesman of the South Sudan People’s Defense Forces has said.

In 2017, a group of soldiers raped six women at Kubi, approximately 40 kilometers south-east of Juba, along Juba-Nimule road.

Lokiliri County officials reported that the men in uniform also unlawfully detained over 47 youth and chiefs after accusing them of harboring alleged gunmen who had attacked vehicles in the area.

About three weeks later, the army leadership managed to produce three of the four soldiers accused of committing the crimes.

“You cannot appear before a court without someone complaining against you,” Maj.-Gen. Ruai told Eye Radio in an interview.

The accused, Lance Corporal Kenyang Wol Yai, Corporal Deng Geng Geng and Private Mabior Chol Anei, were later paraded before the media in Juba.

Major-General Lul Ruai says the case has stalled since none of the complainant has shown up:

“These people are still in detention, awaiting trials or further appearances based on the complaints of the complainants.”

The case was followed up by the army after clergymen from Jubek State complained about the attack.

The religious leaders, including Archbishop Paul Yugusuk, are yet to comment on the matter.