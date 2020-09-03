3rd September 2020
Why labor pain killed Mvolo woman

Author: Charles Wote | Published: 2 mins ago

Yeri Primary Health Care Center reportedly could not respond to the emergency because its ambulance had no headlamps | Credit | File photo

An expectant mother has died in Mvolo town, Western Equatoria, after an ambulance reportedly failed to pick her up due to faulty headlights.

A clinical officer says the driver of the emergency vehicle could not respond to the distress call because he was unable move at night without clear vision on Wednesday night.

The ambulance reportedly arrived 13 hours later to pick up  Awadia Simon, 30.

Benedict Zara Solomon, clinical officer at Yeri Primary Health Care Center, said the woman died on the way to the hospital.

“At around 9:00 am yesterday [Wednesday], we put the mother in the vehicle. On the way going to Lui, before reaching Mundri, the mother just passed away because of complications,” Zara told Eye Radio on Thursday.

When contacted by Eye Radio, Mvolo County medical officer confirmed the incident.

“I sent the driver to pick up the patient, but the patient died of labor pai, actually,” William Doku stated.

Previously, authorities there used to refer patients with complications to the neighboring Yirol County, Lakes State.

The referral was suspended recently over insecurity between the two states.

This has allegedly forced health authorities there to refer patients to Lui, which is about 144 kilometers away.

Why labor pain killed Mvolo woman

