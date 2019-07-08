9th July 2019
Why MPs are threatening Salvatore with impeachment

Author: Joakino Francis | Published: 16 hours ago

Salvatore Garang, Minister of Finance sited at the parliament following the heated debate about the 2019/2020 FY budget on June 20, 2019 | Credit | Joakino Francis/Eye Radio

Members of parliament have threatened to impeach the minister of finance and economic planning over salary arrears.

Three weeks ago, chaos erupted at the parliament after MPs refused to give the Minister of Finance a chance to present the budget, without accounting for the unpaid arrears of all civil servants.

The MPs demanded for an explanation of why civil servants salaries have not been paid for several months.

However on Friday, Salvatore Garang Mabiordit told the media that he would clear the arrears in two weeks.

It is still unclear how the cabinet and legislature reached a compromise which led to presentation of the budget Monday morning.

During the first reading, some MPs said they would impeach Garang if he dishonored his promise.

“Honorable minister of finance went to the media and informed the public that he was going to pay two months salaries within two weeks. Failure to do so, you will face the consequences,” a lawmaker told Garang during the presentation of the budget.

“If he cannot fulfill the promise by the second reading, we will impeach him,” said another MP, female.

Civil servants and other employees on government payroll have reportedly gone for nearly 7 months without salaries.

They said they have been unable to make ends meet, a situation exasperated by the economic crisis.

Another MP added: “We will wait until that come. And then the parliament will take necessary action.”

