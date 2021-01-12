Why Nimule is witnessing an influx of S.Sudan, Ugandan nationals

Nimule border town is witnessing an increase in the number of South Sudan and Ugandan nationals entering into the country over the last week, an immigration official has disclosed.

The travellers have cited the reason for their return and entry in South Sudan being the forthcoming Ugandan General elections due for Thursday this week.

“Yesterday [Sunday] was the highest number that we got, we received 369 and 220 were refugees. They are returning because of the elections in Uganda,” said the official who spoke on condition of anonymity.

He states that on January 7, a total of 121 refugees were among 217 South Sudanese that entered into the country.

And then on Sunday, January 10, the officer stated that 220 refugees returned to the country out of 369 South Sudanese that entered through the Nimule border.

The immigration official said the returnees cite the possibility of post-election violence.

“On January 7th, there were 217 South Sudanese, 101 were South Sudanese coming back from holiday. They were 121 refugees,” he disclosed.

More Ugandans entering into South Sudan

The number of Ugandans entering South Sudan has also reportedly increased.

The immigration official reveals that the Ugandans say they fear violence would break out after the elections.

“They are really scared, even the number of Ugandans that are coming to South Sudan is more than South Sudanese. They come and pay their visas and go through the normal immigration procedures but there are in a panic over the election.”

Civil society groups have raised concerns that the poll might be marred by violence.

Three days ago, the UN human rights office in Uganda urged authorities there to ensure elections are free and peaceful, noting that the arrest of opposition candidates and their supporters are among several “worrying” developments ahead of the vote.

According to reports, there are about a million Ugandans engaged in formal and informal business in South Sudan.

