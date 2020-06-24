Why OPP gave up its gubernatorial seat

The leader of the Other Political Parties has revealed that his group gave up their gubernatorial seat to the ruling SPLM in exchange for more positions of deputy governors.

The revitalized peace agreement allocated the OPP 8 percent of power-sharing in state governors, state councils of ministers, state legislatures, county commissioners, and local councils levels.

But last week, a deal on the allocation of governors between President Salva Kiir and the leader of the SPLM-IO, Dr. Riek Machar, failed to award a state to the Other Opposition Parties.

According to the new pact, Kiir will appoint governors for six states, namely: Warrap, Lakes, Northern Bahr el Ghazal, Eastern Equatoria, Central Equatoria, and Unity.

SPLM-IO took Western Equatoria, Western Bahr el Ghazal, and Upper Nile. And SSOA will appoint the governor for Jonglei.

There was no mention of Other Political Parties despite being a signatory to the revitalized peace agreement.

However, Peter Mayen, who signed the September 2018 peace deal on behalf of the OPP, said it was a calculative move not to demand a gubernatorial seat for the coalition.

“So, we have decided to have two to three deputy governors. That is the something we agreed on and it is understandable,” he told Eye Radio on Wednesday.

The peace parties are expected to nominate their representatives that President Salva Kiir will soon appoint.

The agreement expects all the parties to restore permanent and sustainable peace, security and stability in the country.

