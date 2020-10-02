Why regional, Middle East leaders are expected in Juba tomorrow

Heads of State and governments from Kenya, Ugandan, Chad, Sudan, and Ethiopia are expected to attend the signing ceremony of the Sudan Peace Agreement tomorrow in Juba.

Regional leaders anticipated in Juba include Uhuru Kenyatta, Yoweri Museveni, Dr. Aby Ahmed, Idriss Déby, and Abdalla Hamdok.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will also address the event virtually or online.

The head of the mediation team has confirmed that the event at Dr. John Garang Mausoleum will also be attended by officials from other parts of the world.

“The countries that participated in this peace process will attend the signing ceremony, including the prime minister of Egypt, the minister of foreign affairs of Qatar, minister of foreign affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and minister of petroleum of United Arab Emirates,” Gatluak told Eye Radio.

Tut Gatluak, who is also Presidential Advisor on Security Affairs says all is set for the signing ceremony.

In August 2020, the Sudanese transitional government and armed opposition groups signed the initial peace deal in Juba.

The peace deal addresses issues of wealth-sharing, power-sharing, political and national issues, security arrangements, land ownership and pastoralist-farmer disputes.

Others are justice, equality, reconciliation and compensation in Darfur region, Southern Kordufan and Nuba Mountain.

The signing ceremony is expected to commence at 10:30AM at Dr. John Garang Mausoleum.

