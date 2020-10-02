2nd October 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | News | Peace | World News   |   Why regional, Middle East leaders are expected in Juba tomorrow

Why regional, Middle East leaders are expected in Juba tomorrow

Author: Emmanuel Akile | Published: 14 mins ago

An Ariel view of a section of Juba International Airport, April 2019 | Credit | Obaj Okuj/Eye Radio

Heads of State and governments from Kenya, Ugandan, Chad, Sudan, and Ethiopia are expected to attend the signing ceremony of the Sudan Peace Agreement tomorrow in Juba.

Regional leaders anticipated in Juba include Uhuru Kenyatta, Yoweri Museveni, Dr. Aby Ahmed, Idriss Déby, and Abdalla Hamdok.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will also address the event virtually or online.

The head of the mediation team has confirmed that the event at Dr. John Garang Mausoleum will also be attended by officials from other parts of the world.

“The countries that participated in this peace process will attend the signing ceremony, including the prime minister of Egypt, the minister of foreign affairs of Qatar, minister of foreign affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and minister of petroleum of United Arab Emirates,” Gatluak told Eye Radio.

Tut Gatluak, who is also Presidential Advisor on Security Affairs says all is set for the signing ceremony.

In August 2020, the Sudanese transitional government and armed opposition groups signed the initial peace deal in Juba.

The peace deal addresses issues of wealth-sharing, power-sharing, political and national issues, security arrangements, land ownership and pastoralist-farmer disputes.

Others are justice, equality, reconciliation and compensation in Darfur region, Southern Kordufan and Nuba Mountain.

The signing ceremony is expected to commence at 10:30AM at Dr. John Garang Mausoleum.

Currently on air

13:00:00 - 13:30:00

News Hour: English

Listen Live
Popular Stories
SPLM-IO reportedly declined to assent to County allocations deal 1

SPLM-IO reportedly declined to assent to County allocations deal

Published Friday, September 25, 2020

Wau man kills son and daughter 2

Wau man kills son and daughter

Published Monday, September 28, 2020

Finance minister unveils over 218 billion SSP for 2020-2021 fiscal year 3

Finance minister unveils over 218 billion SSP for 2020-2021 fiscal year

Published Saturday, September 26, 2020

South Sudanese child wins 2nd place in Sudan’s national exam 4

South Sudanese child wins 2nd place in Sudan’s national exam

Published Thursday, October 1, 2020

320 kilograms of wild animal skins nabbed at Juba Airport 5

320 kilograms of wild animal skins nabbed at Juba Airport

Published Saturday, September 26, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Why regional, Middle East leaders are expected in Juba tomorrow

Published 14 mins ago

Gov’t team claims to return to Rome with spirit of compromise

Published 32 mins ago

Official wants Lakes ‘Gelweng’ forcefully disarmed

Published 4 hours ago

Trump, first lady test positive for Coronavirus

Published 5 hours ago

Trump, wife to self-quarantine after close advisor tested positive

Published 6 hours ago

Rock City triple homicide case adjourned over spatial concern

Published 21 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
2nd October 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.