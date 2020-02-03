3rd February 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | National News | News   |   Why some lawyers want GPOC’s license withdrawn

Why some lawyers want GPOC’s license withdrawn

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 1 min ago

Oil spill at El Torr oil field in Ruweng State that is causing environmental damages on May 30, 2019 | Credit | Joakino Francis/Eye Radio

A group of lawyers has petitioned the Supreme Court to annul contracts of oil companies over alleged pollution in the oil producing states.

The lawyers want the oil companies to pay a compensation of $500 million for the damages caused by oil pollution in the areas.

There have been reports of oil pollution in oil producing states, including Ruweng, Northern Liech, Southern Liech and Northern Upper Nile.

In 2016, some residents living near the oil fields in Paloch complained of environmental pollution as a result of oil production.

In 2019, there were reports of oil leakages and explosion in both Ruweng and Northern Liech states, respectively.

There has been also reports of outbreak of diseases related to environmental pollution, with stillbirths and deformed newborns as symptoms of the conditions.

A research conducted by a German human rights group revealed that the water in the oil areas is not safe for human consumption due to contamination by crude oil.

Last year, governors of Upper Nile region called for the review of oil contracts that were signed with oil companies before the independence of South Sudan.

They argued that, some of the agreements signed under the Sudanese government had not factored in the environment, and the welfare of the ordinary South Sudanese living around the oil fields.

However, a group of lawyers have petitioned the ministry of Petroleum, Nile Petroleum Corporation or NilePet, and Greater Pioneering Operation Company or GPOC over the matter.

In a six-page petition, the lawyers saythe concerned authorities have failed to carry out their duties as provided for under the Petroleum Act, 2012, which requires them to observe protection of lives, safety of inhabitants and environmental protection.

“GPOC has failed to protect the environment and the protection of the citizens who are living in the state,” said Theji Dadwad Deng, one of the lawyers who submitted the petition on Friday.

They say the activities of companies have caused loss of lives, children being born prematurely, deformed or with strange shapes due to the radiation of chemicals used by companies.

The advocates argue that the governments have failed in their constitutional and statutory duty to protect, ensure and safeguard the livelihood of the inhabitants.

They also said the government have failed to protect the environment in the oil producing areas such as Ruweng state.

“This is a constitutional case, because what GPOC did is a violation of human rights which is right to life and right to live in clean environment,” Deng stated.

“So, we want the license of GPOC to be suspended because their exploration has caused loss of lives and it could led to more environmental damage of the area.

“GPOC has to pay to the citizens…half of billion dollars as compensation because of destruction of environment and displacement of the residents.”

GPOC is yet to comment on the petition.

Currently on air

17:00:00 - 18:00:00

Peace for Development

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Prof. Lo Liyong urges Kiir to return the country to 10 states 1

Prof. Lo Liyong urges Kiir to return the country to 10 states

Published Friday, January 31, 2020

No more extension of pre-interim period – Makuei 2

No more extension of pre-interim period – Makuei

Published Wednesday, January 29, 2020

No reason to delay unity gov’t-U.S 3

No reason to delay unity gov’t-U.S

Published Tuesday, January 28, 2020

Kiir grants amnesty to Cirillo, Malong & others 4

Kiir grants amnesty to Cirillo, Malong & others

Published Wednesday, January 29, 2020

U.S names new special envoy for South Sudan 5

U.S names new special envoy for South Sudan

Published Friday, January 31, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Why some lawyers want GPOC’s license withdrawn

Published 1 min ago

UN envoy calls for political representation of youth

Published 1 hour ago

Maridi FM goes off-air in protest of detained journalist

Published 2 hours ago

S Sudanese told to grow their own food

Published 9 hours ago

Meetings on contentious issues resume as deadline nears

Published 9 hours ago

Journalist arrested, tortured in Maridi

Published 23 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
3rd February 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.