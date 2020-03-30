30th March 2020
Why some returnees to face the law

Author: Garang Abraham | Published: 14 hours ago

PHOTO: Dr. Makur Matur Kariom Undersecretary, Minister of Health - File Photo

More than 300 returnees from Sudan and Uganda will face the law for attempting to enter South Sudan illegally over the weekend, the High-Level Taskforce on Coronavirus has said.

The alleged returnees were arrested in the Nimule-Elegu border and at the Renk border before trying to enter the country illegally.

Last week, the committee warned South Sudanese staying abroad from entering the country illegally, stressing that those caught would be tested, quarantined for 14 days and taken to court.

Addressing members of the press after the 7th Taskforce meeting in Juba on Sunday, Dr. Makur Koriom, a member of the task force stated that appreciated the security forces controlling the borders.

“The high-level taskforce took the opportunity to applaud the efforts of security agents and the health workers in those areas for intercepting those people and protecting the country,” said Dr. Koriom

“The taskforce also reiterates its earlier resolution on this, that new entrants through the borders will be quarantined for at least 14 days prior to proceeding [to their homes]”.

“Those who are found to have entered the country illegally will be arrested, quarantine and after the 14 days of quarantine, they will be taken to face justice for breaking the law.”

The strict measures came after reports of South Sudanese from the affected countries were evading health checkpoints and disappear into communities.

South Sudan and Burundi are the only countries in the East African region that are still coronavirus free.

