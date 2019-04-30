30th April 2019
Why Washington DC. can’t support SSPDF

Author: | Published: 4 hours ago

A government soldier | Credit | The Telegraph

The United States “can’t simply” financially support the South Sudan army, which took part in the five-year civil war that has affected the people.

This is in response to repeated calls to the peace partners, including the Troika countries which comprise of the US, UK and Norway.

The September 2018 peace deal mandates the peace parties to unite, train and canton unified armies.

But the National Pre-Transitional Committee – which is tasked with implementing the provisions – has been saying that it does not have money to implement its activities, including security arrangements.

The US Ambassador to South Sudan – Amb. Thomas Hushek – says his government can only provide humanitarian assistance to the people of South Sudan.

“The US government simply can’t pay the army of South Sudan. This is an army that has spent the last five years in civil war where mostly victims have been the people of South Sudan,” Amb. told reporters in Juba Monday.

“We can’t ask our government and our tax payers can’t pay for that army. We wouldn’t be paying for upkeep, life support and cantonments.

The conflict has claimed 400,000 lives, uprooted millions from their homes and plunged the country into the economic crisis.

Several UN and humanitarian groups’ reports have implicated both the government and Opposition forces in human right violations, including rape, targeted killings, and pillage.

