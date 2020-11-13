Wife beat up 51-year old husband to death

Police say a 51-year-old man has been beaten to death by his wife in Yambio County of Western Equatoria State.

The incident happened on Thursday night in Gwangura Payam, 15 kilometers -south of Yambio town.

According to preliminary reports, the deceased and the accused were both under the influence of alcohol.

Neighbours said the couple often fought over trivial matters.

“On 12th November 2020 at 11 pm, a 41-year-old woman beat her husband, 51 years-old. He died on the spot,” the police stated.

The victim has been identified as Seregio Zaume.

According to the deputy spokesperson of the police in the state, Mr. Zaume was hit with a stick several times on the head. He reportedly died from head injuries.

The wife, identified as Yatoma Yunis, has been arrested and is currently in police custody.

“We sent our investigators to the scene of the crime to ascertain what exactly happened. So more information will come soon when the investigators returned.” Brigadier Hassan Girris told Eye Radio.

The exact reason that resulted in the fight between the couple is not yet known.

