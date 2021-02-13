13th February 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News | States   |   Woman, 61, raped and murdered in Juba

Woman, 61, raped and murdered in Juba

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 4 hours ago

Crimes in Juba happen mostly at night where residential areas are not connected to the city power

A 61-year-old woman has been raped and killed in Hai Referendum residential area in Juba.

According to the police, the incident happened Thursday evening.

The unnamed woman had gone to throw away garbage to the nearby dumping site when she was reportedly attacked.

Her body was found in the area after several hours. The perpetrators have not been identified or arrested.

“When the police arrived at the scene, they fund that her neck was broken and she was naked with a lot of blood on her body. It was noticed that the woman was also rapped by unknown people,” said a neighbour who asked not to be identified by name.

She urged security agencies to step up efforts to apprehend the criminals.

The national police service stated that they are still studying the case.

“This incident happened and we are aware of it. I’m going to the state headquarters to gather more facts on how the investigation is going because some of the information is conflicting,” said Major General Daniel Justin, police spokesperson.

Cases of sexual violence have continued to rise in Juba despite the Gender-based violence court sentencing several men to prison.

Majority of the rape and defilement incidents are perpetrated against young girls and women.

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 17:00:00

Weekend Sports Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Wani Konga threatens use of army to recover stolen cattle in Terekeka 1

Wani Konga threatens use of army to recover stolen cattle in Terekeka

Published Wednesday, February 10, 2021

Khartoum authorities hang S Sudanese woman 2

Khartoum authorities hang S Sudanese woman

Published Wednesday, February 10, 2021

Juba summons Ugandan company over WES teak deal 3

Juba summons Ugandan company over WES teak deal

Published Tuesday, February 9, 2021

We are ‘tired of’ waiting to be paid – some soldiers 4

We are ‘tired of’ waiting to be paid – some soldiers

Published Wednesday, February 10, 2021

Bank governor catches Coronavirus 5

Bank governor catches Coronavirus

Published Friday, February 12, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

National, WES gov’ts to renegotiate $2.5billion teak harvesting deal

Published 2 hours ago

Cases of defilement on the rise among refugees in Bidi Bidi camp

Published 4 hours ago

Woman, 61, raped and murdered in Juba

Published 4 hours ago

Renowned catechist William Kak Adorwin dies at 90

Published 4 hours ago

Bank governor catches Coronavirus

Published Friday, February 12, 2021

Juba man goes to jail over molestation

Published Friday, February 12, 2021

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
13th February 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.