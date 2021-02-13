Woman, 61, raped and murdered in Juba

A 61-year-old woman has been raped and killed in Hai Referendum residential area in Juba.

According to the police, the incident happened Thursday evening.

The unnamed woman had gone to throw away garbage to the nearby dumping site when she was reportedly attacked.

Her body was found in the area after several hours. The perpetrators have not been identified or arrested.

“When the police arrived at the scene, they fund that her neck was broken and she was naked with a lot of blood on her body. It was noticed that the woman was also rapped by unknown people,” said a neighbour who asked not to be identified by name.

She urged security agencies to step up efforts to apprehend the criminals.

The national police service stated that they are still studying the case.

“This incident happened and we are aware of it. I’m going to the state headquarters to gather more facts on how the investigation is going because some of the information is conflicting,” said Major General Daniel Justin, police spokesperson.

Cases of sexual violence have continued to rise in Juba despite the Gender-based violence court sentencing several men to prison.

Majority of the rape and defilement incidents are perpetrated against young girls and women.

