Woman gives birth to quadruplets in Rumbek

A 26-year-old woman has given birth to four babies in Rumbek State Hospital.

It is the fifth pregnancy of Nyanjok Dut who had her first four children before she received the quadruplets last night.

According to Barnaba Mapuor Dut, his wife Nyanjok Dut delivered two boys and two girls.

Mapuor said he is happy to have received the quadruplets.

“She delivered quadruplets at Rumbek State Hospital last night, those four babies, there are two girls and two boys,” Mapuor told Eye Radio on Wednesday. “She delivered one in the house, then three at the hospital.”

However, Mapuor worries about sustaining the children over financial constraints.

“I am a soldier at the tiger division. God brought me children like this which is good but the problem is how to feed them. I want the government to help me raise those twins. In fact, my salary is 1000 SSP, I do have much money that is my salary,” he said.

Last year a South Sudanese woman in her 20s also gave birth to 4 babies-two boys and two girls in Juba.

