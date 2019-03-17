17th March 2019
Woman ‘repeatedly’ dumps babies

Author: Charles Wote | Published: 4 hours ago

Cute baby girl rescued after being dumped into a pit latrine by her mother

An eye witness says a newly born baby girl was safely rescued after she was dumped into a pit latrine by her mother.

The 22-year-old woman identified as Joyce Naabe Elia allegedly dumped the toddler shortly after giving birth .

The incident occurred on Saturday morning at Napere suburb  northwest of Yambio town.

Her elder sister, Ester Elia, who came to the child’s rescue narrated to Eye Radio.

She says Naabe, putting up at her home gave birth without her knowing and decided dump the child.

“Shortly after giving birth, she took the baby early in the morning and dumped into a pit latrine.”

Ms. Elia said she discovered this after following some blood spots she saw within her compound.

“After I walked out, I saw some drops of blood going towards our pit latrine, when I went there, I saw the baby deep in the latrine,’ she said.

“I called for help and some men came and removed away the cover to rescue the baby. The baby is OK and she is breastfeeding well.”

According to Ms. Elia, this is the second time her sister dumped a child right after  giving birth – the first one was rescued in a similar away.

It is not clear why she has repeatedly done this.

