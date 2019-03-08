Women demand equality enshrined in the various laws

As South Sudan partake in the International Women Day today, women leaders and activists have told the South Sudanese women to unreservedly demand for equal representation and opportunities in all sectors of governance -just their male counterparts.

Jemma Nunu Kumba, who is also the Minister of Wildlife Conservation and Tourism made the call in Juba yesterday.

Earlier, Eye Radio cited Teresa Sirisio, the chairperson of the political party –SANU as saying women in the country have been robbed of their rights. She cited under-representation in government portfolios, and other forms of empowerment.

Ms. Sirisio alluded to the violation of the 35% representation in governance allocated into women through the Revitalized Peace Agreement.

She calls on women for stand up and fight for their full representation in the institutions of the new peace deal.

“we can address women issues more efficiently and effectively, [but] already we have been robbed of our rights that is enshrined in the peace agreement,” she remarked.

Ms Sirisio was speaking during a panel of discussion on women issues organized by UNMISS at the Catholic University of South.

In response, Minister Jemma Nunu , said women should not “beg” for what is rightly theirs, adding that these rights are even enshrined in the South Sudan Transitional Constitution as well as in the UN convention on the rights of women -way before R-ARCSS.

“Dr. John Garang one time said; when you know you right, go for it and take it. So we are not asking anybody…it is a right. So why should we beg anybody for it,” she asked.

In the early 20th century, women in the United States organized and demanded for a society where they have the right to live life in an atmosphere of religious freedom, having a voice in the government they support with their taxes, and living free of lifelong enslavement by another person.

According to women’s rights movements in the U.S, these beliefs were fervently held by visionaries whose steadfast work brought about changed minds and attitudes. Now these beliefs are commonly shared across U.S. society.

In South Sudan, Mrs Kumba said no man has ever come forth to champion the rights of women who have been subjected to violence, rape, and unbearable health and living conditions.

“I don’t know who men ask for their rights. No one. For them they feel it is there, so we should feel the same way. My colleagues, feel your space, take you space,” she asserted.

Abraham Awolic, the Acting Executive Director of the Think Tank group, the Sudd Institute, said women can be agents of change, and including them in decision-making process can help bring about a just society.

The 2019 International Women Day is celebrated under the theme: “Think equal, built smart, innovate for Change.

In a statement, the UN Secretary-General, António Guterres said “Let’s make sure women and girls can shape the policies, services and infrastructure that impact all our lives. And let’s support women and girls who are breaking down barriers to create a better world for everyone.”

Teresa Sirisio said this call is more significant to the plight of women in South Sudan.

“We have to mobilize ourselves and come out with real women solidarity at the level of Republic South Sudan, and widen that so that we have global solidarity,” she concluded.