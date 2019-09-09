9th September 2019
Women receive peace building skills

Women receive peace building skills

Author: Woja Emmanuel | Published: 9 hours ago

Forest Whitaker standing among children and on-lookers during the launch of the playground in Juba on March 18, 2019. Photo: Joakino Francis/Eye Radio

Whitaker peace initiative has launched a three-month course to help women take part in the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement and decision making process.

The women peer educators is aimed at equipping the women with knowledge and skills in peace building and conflict resolution in partnership with UN Women.

The Program Coordinator for Whitaker Peace Initiative says the 30 women will be expected to spread peace messages to their respective communities.

Bush Buse was speaking to Eye Radio.

“This program will run for 3 months targeting a group of 30 women coming from different parts of South Sudan. The purpose of this course is to equip them with skills attributes and knowledge in peace building, conflict resolution education, mediation, negotiation and also the revitalized peace agreement, gender and human rights.”

He also said that after successfully completing the course the women will then become peace ambassadors.

The Whitaker Peace & Development Initiative was founded in 2012 by artist, social activist, and UNESCO Special Envoy for Peace and Reconciliation, Forest Whitaker.

It aims to promote the values of peace, reconciliation, and social development within communities impacted by conflict and violence.

