Women who deny their husbands sex among female jailed in Juba Prison

Author: Okot Emmanuel | Published: 10 hours ago

Mary Nadia Romino in chain was sentenced to death for killing her neighbor in 2014 now in Juba Prison - credit: Michael Daniel | Eye Radio | May 2021

Over 70 female inmates including those accused of denying their husbands conjugal rights have been behind bars in Juba Central Prison for years due to lack of legal representation, a human rights group has said.

According to the Executive Director of the Center for Inclusive Governance, Peace, and Justice, over 80 females accused of committing minor crimes are unable to access lawyers for their case to be heard.

Jackline Nasiwa says these include petty crimes such as disagreement they had with their husbands, theft, and loan defaulting.

She reveals others were thrown in for denying their husbands conjugal rights.

But under the transitional constitution, accused individuals are guaranteed the right to free legal assistance where they cannot afford a lawyer and are charged with a “serious offence”.

Legal expert, however, say it appears that legal aid is provided only in death penalty cases in South Sudan.

Speaking to Eye Radio on Thursday, Nasiwa appealed to the Justice Ministry to expedite the trial of the female inmates and provide legal aid as enshrined in the constitution.

“We are calling for actors and the Ministry of Justice to provide legal aid for these imprisoned women and also for the judiciary to expedite the process of the trial,” Nasiwa said.

“We want these domestic cases brought before the Gender-Based violent and Juvenile court so that the cases are handled speedily and the woman goes back and joins their family.”

