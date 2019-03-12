13th March 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Education | Featured | National News | News   |   “Women’s development here equals S. Sudan development”, US ambassador

“Women’s development here equals S. Sudan development”, US ambassador

Author: Emmanuel J. Akile | Published: 13 hours ago

US Ambassador to South Sudan, Thomas Hushek speaking on Eye Radio. Date: 25/02/2019

The US ambassador to South Sudan says his country will continue to support youth especially women and girls in capacity building.

Thomas Hushek says young women in South Sudan have equal opportunities to the ongoing US exchange programs as their male counterparts.

The US diplomat spoke during an exclusive interview on Eye Radio’s Dawn show when he emphasized on the need to empower women in the country.  “A lot of those are women and we hope to keep those programs going,” Hushek said.

He says South Sudan cannot experience economic development if women are not given equal access to education.

“I don’t think we will see South Sudan able to develop economically without really involving its women citizens. Women’s development here equals South Sudanese development,” he said.

Ambassador Huskek pointed out that South Sudan government does not allocate sufficient budget to meet the needs of  the education sector.

“South Sudan has the lowest literacy rate in the world, and yet the governments’ own budget is not quite meeting the standard target for investing in education,”he said.

According to previous assessments, over 70% of the population in South Sudan is said to be illiterate.

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
SPLM leadership issues deadline for missing members 1

SPLM leadership issues deadline for missing members

Published 2 weeks ago

Kiir agrees to include Cirilo, Malong in R-ARCSS 2

Kiir agrees to include Cirilo, Malong in R-ARCSS

Published 1 week ago

“FVP Taban has no powers to dismiss us”, says dissident MP 3

“FVP Taban has no powers to dismiss us”, says dissident MP

Published 2 weeks ago

Dispute over loot leaves army officer dead 4

Dispute over loot leaves army officer dead

Published 2 weeks ago

Why social media users are angry at SSBC management 5

Why social media users are angry at SSBC management

Published 3 weeks ago

Latest StoriesSee all stories

What EU, UK ambassadors say about plight of S.Sudanese women

Published 10 hours ago

“Women’s development here equals S. Sudan development”, US ambassador

Published 13 hours ago

Egypt willing to send experts to aid S.Sudan peace process

Published 16 hours ago

Public urged to report police misconduct

Published 17 hours ago

Use oil money to fund the reorganization of forces -Angelina Teny

Published 17 hours ago

S.Sudan named among countries where most aid workers killed

Published 18 hours ago

13th March 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. eyeRadio is a product of eye Media Limited.