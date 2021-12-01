1st December 2021
World Aids Day: SSAC calls for equal treatment for Aids patients

Author: Okot Emmanuel

Dr. Esterina Novello, Nyilok, the Chairperson of the South Sudan AIDS Commission - CREDIT | Lou Nelson/Eye Radio | Nov. 30, 2021

The Chairperson of the South Sudan AIDS Commission has called for equal treatment for people living with HIV-AIDs.

Dr. Esterina Novello Nyilok also urged the government and citizens to narrow inequalities to achieve the shared commitment to end AIDS by 2030.

The Chairperson says women account for a higher percentage of infections among adults due to gender inequalities, insufficient access to education and health services and poverty, among others.

She argues that the inequalities in the HIV response remain a major issue since they block progress toward ending AIDS.

Dr. Esterina states that the goal of ending the virus as a public health threat by 2030 will require addressing these inequalities at all levels.

“We reflect on our country, unfortunately our set up has no equality when it comes to women that is why we must make sure that we reinforce human rights,” Dr. Esterina said during the Sundown show on Monday.

“HIV has no boundary, HIV does not respect anyone, and all of us can get HIV but those who are HIV positive should not be stigmatized and discriminated against.

“We should end the stigma if we want to end the HIV in this country because stigma and discrimination has proven to be the factors preventing people with HIV accessing the available services in this country.”

Today, South Sudan joins the rest of the world in commemorating the 2021 World AIDs day.

World AIDS Day was first observed on December 1, 1988 to bring greater awareness to HIV, as well as to commemorate those affected by the disease.

Each year, people around the world unite to show support for people living with HIV and to remember those who have died from AIDS-related illnesses.

The global theme for this year is: “End inequalities. End AIDS and End Pandemics.”

