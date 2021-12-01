World AIDs Day: Youth urged to use condom to stop spread of HIV/AIDs

The US Agency for International Development has encouraged the youth to use condom to protect and prevent the spread of HIV and Aids in South Sudan.

A condom is a sheath-shaped barrier device used during sexual intercourse to reduce the probability of pregnancy or a sexually transmitted infection.

There are both male and female condoms and are used to help prevent the spread of sexually transmitted diseases, such as HIV/AIDS and gonorrhea.

HIV can also be prevented through abstinence and being faithful to one partner.

According to the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly 200,000 people were living with HIV/AIDS in South Sudan last year.

Jennifer Erie, the USAID South Sudan Health Office Director called on the youth – who are more than 70 percent of the total population of South Sudan – to be vigilant about HIV and Aids.

“The youth are the majority right now that we would love to target and ensure that they have equitable access to healthcare,” Jennifer said.

“We really want to call on the community on supporting them and for the youth to come out and not to be afraid because we are here to support you and empower you.

“It is also preventable, so let’s not forget to use our condoms, let’s talk about it, let’s you know all join together in the fight together.”

In 2019, the World Health Organization said less than 15 percent of people living with HIV were aware of their status, of which about 20,000 had access to HIV treatment.

The organization added that the low capacity of health workers and poor coordination were the key challenges limiting access to HIV lifesaving treatment in the country.

However, Dr Harriet Akello Pasquale, the HIV/AIDS and Sexually Transmitted Infections Program Director at the National Ministry of Health, says people should continue to know their status.

This, according to her, is the right of everyone, and the government and partners are doing their best to provide testing and treatment services across the country.

“Each and every one everywhere in South Sudan has the right to access free HIV services. I called on people to come out and do HIV testing, the testing is provided free of charge. It is important to know your status, if you are negative then you should continue to live a safe and a healthy life,” Harriet said.

“For those who are positive, I also call upon them to reach out for the free HIV treatment and support and also for them to continue living a positive life.”

Harriet said there are about 42,000 people on lifelong antiretroviral treatment.

South Sudan joined the rest of the world to mark the World Aids day today.

On this day, people around the world unite to show support for people living with HIV and to remember those who have died from AIDS-related illnesses.

The global Theme this year is: “End Inequalities. End AIDS. End Pandemics.”

Share with friends: Facebook twitter