World Bank offers S Sudan 45-million-dollar grant

The World Bank’s Board of Executive Directors has approved a $45 million grant to improve access to basic infrastructure and strengthen community institutions in South Sudan.

The funds under the International Development Association is expected to benefit about 630,000 people.

According to statement issued Monday, the money will also provide investments for community infrastructure and services prioritized by the communities, building inclusive and participatory community-led development.

It is further expected to help in training at designated community institutions on how to manage local development and social tensions over service delivery.

The bank hopes this will help people in establishing the foundations of local governance structures that can be sustained in the longer-term.

It stated that years of conflict and natural disasters have had a devastating effect on South Sudan’s economy and people.

The bank notes that the already scarce social and physical infrastructure have been damaged as protracted conflict has further eroded the social fabric, weakening both formal and informal institutions.

“I am very pleased that South Sudan is receiving much-needed assistance for basic service delivery, particularly in vulnerable areas that suffer gravely from impacts of violent conflict, high concentration of returnees, and natural hazards. Rebuilding social cohesion among different groups is crucial for the people and the country to move forward,” said Hon. Salvatore Garang Mabiordit, Minister of Finance and Planning for the Republic of South Sudan.

Millions of South Sudanese do not have proper access to basic services; only 1 percent of rural households have access to electricity, and just 5 percent have access to improved sanitation. Furthermore, over 70 percent of school-age children are not attending school.

It warned the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak could exacerbate the situation and push vulnerable people into poverty, adding that local governments and community institutions have been unable to deliver services such as health and education, due to capacity and resource constraints.

The South Sudan Enhancing Community Resilience and Local Governance Project (ECRP) will scale up these efforts, with a focus on conflict-affected and vulnerable areas.

“South Sudan is going through a critical period of transition. The project helps improve people’s access to services in a more inclusive and equitable manner,” said Husam Abudagga, World Bank Country Manager for South Sudan.

“The project also contributes to the building of a national local-level institutional structure for a more inclusive service delivery.”

It will be implemented by the United Nations Office for Project Services, in close collaboration with the Government of the Republic of South Sudan and development partners.