Wrangles within IO-Taban depict lack of vision- political analyst

A political analyst has described as lack of vision for the country the power wrangles within the IO in Transitional Government of National Unity [TGoNU].

On Monday, some members led by Gathoth Gatkuoth issued a vote of no confidence against their leader first vice president Taban Deng Gai, for dissolving the group in 2018.

“It is an activity of politicians who have lost the vision of a country, and politicians whose hands are being dirty in the destruction of South Sudan,” said Dr James Okuk, a political analyst and a researcher.

The members said Taban’s decision led to confusion, uncertainty about the future and the fate of the faction and its members.

A day later, Taban Deng responded saying “time has come for capable governance, not a government of we killed them all” – referring to Gatkuoth who described Gelweng in an interview with an international media in 2014.

In a press statement issued yesterday, Taban Deng requested the disgruntled members to settle their differences through open discussion rather than creating more confusion.

According to Dr Okuk: “These politicians have never been serious about peace or building of South Sudan. The whole thing is about themselves.”

“It is a dishonest move, and it has nothing really that leads to peace in the country, that’s what we see from all those moves,” HE added.

IO-Taban is a splinter group comprising former members of the main opposition group under Dr. Riek Machar – who opted to remain in Juba following the renewed fighting in July 2016.

Two months after the J1 fighting, President Salva Kiir replaced Dr. Machar with Taban, whom he chose to help him implement the rest of the 2015 peace agreement.