2nd May 2020
Yambio dismisses Covid-19 positive rumors

Author: Charles Wote | Published: 1 min ago

Authorities in Western Equatoria State have dismissed reports claiming a confirmed case of Coronavirus in Yambio.

 

According to the false social media reports, an unidentified South Sudanese who recently traveled from Juba to Yambio had tested positive.

However, the state task force chaired by the Secretary-General of the defunct Gbudue state has dismissed the report, saying there is no coronavirus case in Yambio.

“Up to this time, there is no confirmed case,” Wilson Thomas Yanga told Eye Radio on Saturday. “We had 13 suspects and when their blood samples were taken for test, five of the results come out negative. The remaining eight are still in Juba not yet sent to our hand here.”

Yanga, however, admits that despite the Presidential order that suspended interstate travels, people are still sneaking to Western Equatoria at night.

“Just a few days ago I was told that there are some people who are sneaking from Juba and coming here at night, so it is now very difficult for us to trace them out.”

He appealed to people in the state and all over the country to abide by the regulations given by the Covid-19 taskforce.

“We have made some arrangements to trace these people out. The moment we will get them, we will quarantine them, take their blood samples, and send them to Juba for testing,” Yanga added.

