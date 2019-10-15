Yei conference recommends presidential visit

A peace and reconciliation conference in Yei River has recommended a presidential visit to the conflict-affected state.

Following the signing of the new peace deal last year, civilians are now reportedly trickling back home to rebuild their lives.

The conference was launched to build and restore peace, security, reconciliation and stability in the state.

Initiated by Governor Emmanuel Adil, the first event was held in greater Lainya in early August.

Subsequent conferences were held in Morobo, Otogo, Mugwo, Tore and Yei Counties.

Yei River State Information Minister says the conference has recommended that the President Salva Kiir visit the state as part of the dissemination of the revitalized peace agreement.

“This conference urges the President of the Republic, Salva Kiir, to consider visiting Yei River State,” Moses Mawa, told Eye Radio on Monday.

The final state peace and reconciliation conference has been scheduled to take place by the end of this month.

In March 2019, President Kiir commenced a peace tour aimed at enlightening citizens about the revitalized peace agreement and listen directly from the citizens.

The Bahr el Ghazal peace tour started and ended in his home region.